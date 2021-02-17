Atlanta's mayor is urging NBA fans not to come to town for the All-Star Game

(CNN) Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, referring to the coronavirus pandemic, is urging fans not to throng to Atlanta for the NBA All-Star Game.

"Under normal circumstances, we would be extremely grateful for the opportunity to host the NBA All-Star game, but this is not a typical year," Bottoms tweeted Tuesday

"I have shared my concerns related to public health and safety with the NBA and Atlanta Hawks. We are in agreement that this is a made-for-TV event only, and people should not travel to Atlanta to party."

There has been no official announcement from the NBA whether the game will be played or whether fans could attend. CNN previously reported the league reversed its decision to not hold the game, citing The Athletic.

It is expected the league will make an announcement regarding the annual showcase in the coming days.

Read More