(CNN) South Korean volleyball twins Lee Jae-yeong and Lee Da-yeong have been dropped from their national and club sides amid claims of teenage bullying.

The 24-year-old sisters, two of the country's best known female athletes, have both apologized after being anonymously accused of bullying previous students at their school. In Jae-yeong's apology she referred to "actions and images from her teenage years."

Writing on her Instagram account, Da-yeong said she would reflect on herself "with deep regret on the traumas that the victims have."

"I deeply apologize for speaking and behaving as a child that gave tough memories and scars to my teammates who I have sweated and played with during my teenage years," she added.

Meanwhile, on her personal Instagram account, Jae-yeong wrote that she was "seriously sorry to those who had to suffer from my wrongful words and actions from my teenage years."

