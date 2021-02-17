The health benefits of a random act of kindness

Random Acts of Kindess – Walk a neighbor's dogs for free as often as you can. (It's good for your physical health, too.)
Bake cookies and deliver them to your elderly neighbor, a nursing home, or the nurses and doctors at your local hospital.
A random act of kindness can be as simple as giving someone your place in line.
Volunteer at a soup kitchen on the weekends as often as you can.
Buy supplies for the teachers at your local schools -- even if you don't have kids who go there.
Reach out and Facetime with an old friend or family member you haven't seen in months (or years!).
Volunteer at your local Humane Society or vet's office.