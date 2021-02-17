The health benefits of a random act of kindness

Photos: Random Acts of Kindess – Walk a neighbor's dogs for free as often as you can. (It's good for your physical health, too.) Hide Caption 1 of 15

Bake cookies and deliver them to your elderly neighbor, a nursing home, or the nurses and doctors at your local hospital.

A random act of kindness can be as simple as giving someone your place in line.

Volunteer at a soup kitchen on the weekends as often as you can.

Buy supplies for the teachers at your local schools -- even if you don't have kids who go there.

Reach out and Facetime with an old friend or family member you haven't seen in months (or years!).