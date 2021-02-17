Up to 90 healthy volunteers to be exposed to Covid-19 in world first trial

(CNN) The world's first Covid-19 human challenge study will begin within a month in the UK, deliberately exposing up to 90 healthy young people to the coronavirus.

The study received ethics approval this week, the country's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said Wednesday in a statement.

During the trial, up to 90 volunteers aged 18-30 years will be exposed to Covid-19 in a safe and controlled environment to increase understanding of how the virus affects people, the ministerial department said, adding that the study will play a "key role in developing effective Covid-19 vaccines and treatments."

In regular vaccine trials, volunteers are given an experimental vaccine and then released to live their everyday lives; researchers assume that a certain percentage of them will be exposed to the virus naturally.

In a challenge trial, by contrast, participants are deliberately dosed with the virus being targeted.

