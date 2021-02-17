(CNN) The unthinkable could be about to happen.

Chilean football club Colo-Colo, the biggest and most successful club in the country, faces relegation from the top division for the first time in its 96-year history. Though the parallels are by no means exact, it would be something similar to seeing Manchester United relegated from the Premier League or Real Madrid from La Liga.

Colo-Colo's date with destiny is in the city of Talca, around 250 kilometers south of Santiago, where it will face Universidad de Concepcion in a single playoff match on Wednesday to determine which side will be relegated to Chile second division -- or 'Primera B.'

While the overwhelming majority of fans have stuck by the players during the lowest moments in the club's history, one sinister sign put up outside of the club's complex read: "Win or we kill you."

It should be emphasized that the actions of only a handful of fans shouldn't overshadow the unconditional support shown by the majority; indeed, forward Javier Parraguez posted a video to his Instagram account marveling at the thousands of supporters who had gathered to send the team off as it departed for Talca. Many more gathered at points along the 250km stretch of highway.

