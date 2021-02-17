(CNN) —

Nordstrom sales are the kind of thing you set calendar reminders for, but there’s no need this time with the department store’s Winter Clearance Sale already underway. Running now through February 21, the sale offers shoppers solid discounts on men’s and womenswear, as well as kids’ clothing and homewares. Read on for some of our favorites from the sale, broken down below by category.

Men’s styles

Barbour Powell Quilted Jacket ($150, originally $300; nordstrom.com)

It’s a great time to snag one of Barbour’s famous jackets for the spring season ahead — and half off is nothing to scoff at. A heritage label, Barbour’s iconic waxed jackets are polished, warm and a great everyday coat to dress up or down.

Nordstrom Athletic Fit Leg Non-Iron Chinos ($34.90, originally $89.50; nordstrom.com)

These classically stylish flat-front chinos go from office to happy hour in no time flat — and they’re majorly discounted at the moment. Grab them now and wear for all your outdoor hangs come spring.

The North Face ThermoBall Eco Packable Jacket ($99.50, originally $199; nordstrom.com)

The North Face is known for super warm coats, and if you need one to get you through the rest of the winter, the Thermoball jacket is ideal for packing with you if you’re on the go (it’s great for layering on hikes, too). Best of all, the shell is made from recycled nylon, so you can feel good about wearing it.

Women’s styles

1091 Print Long Sleeve Cotton Voile Blouse ($19.97, originally $79; nordstrom.com)

Say hello to your new Zoom shirt — and it makes a statement with graphic spots accented with a brown drop shadow. It also looks just as great with your favorite sweater over it.

Ganni Rose Print Pleated Georgette Midi Dress ($171, originally $285; nordstrom.com)

One of Europe’s more accessible labels, Ganni marries Scandi design with trending silhouettes — and while no one needs a glammed-up dress to work from home in, it can be a nice mood-booster after months of sweatpants. Plus, thanks to its silhouette, it makes for a year-round wear that’s just as comfy and stylish for the home office as it is heading on a walk or running to the store.

Marc Fisher Yale Chelsea Boot ($69.65, originally $198.95; nordstrom.com)

These well-rated Chelsea boots give your outfit a little punch, and thanks to a toned-down palette, are the kind of pattern that you can immediately reclassify as a neutral when you’re planning your outfit of the day. Plus they’re easy to slip on and off, because no one has time for laces.

Home goods

GIR Ultimate Spoon ($7.77, originally $12.95; nordstrom.com)

If your kitchen spoons and spatulas have been put to use in a big way over the past year, it might be time to swap them out. GIR’s spoon is rated to 550 degrees Fahrenheit, and following what its name stands for (Get It Right), will hold up for many recipes to come. Need more? There are also sets (including one for kids) that are majorly on sale.

Four Star Self-Sharpening Knife Block and Knife Set ($199.99, originally $349.99; nordstrom.com)

This super sleek stainless steel and wood grain knife holder protects the knives you’re storing in it by sharpening them each and every time you put them away. The set comes with all the essentials: a paring knife, utility knife, prep knife, bread knife and chef’s knife, as well as a pair of kitchen shears.

Catalpa Woven Oval Baskets, Set of 3 ($89.25, originally $148.75; nordstrom.com)

Good-looking storage just got a lot less expensive with these woven baskets that hold plant pots, library books, blankets, toys — or just sit prettily over in the corner.

Kids’ styles

Baby Bogs Insulated Waterproof Rain Boot ($36.85, originally $55; nordstrom.com)

These adorable little boots might look soft, but they’ll keep out rain, snow and moisture while keeping little toes comfortable. Handily, the slipper-like slide-ons even come with anti-odor technology built in.

The North Face Kids’ Moondoggy Water Repellent Reversible Down Jacket ($66, originally $110; nordstrom.com)

This puffer jacket for kids lives up to The North Face’s typically high standards of quality and warmth. It runs a little small, though, so order one size up, especially if you want room in there for sweaters and growing limbs next winter.

Thermal Knit Fitted Two-Piece Pajamas ($12.80, originally $32; nordstrom.com)

These rainbow-striped pajamas are so cute that you might do away with the nightly time-to-put-on-PJs discussion. Thanks to a snug fit, they’re also great if you need a layer under outdoor clothes.

For more great Nordstrom deals, check out CNN Coupons.