(CNN) —

Everlane, maker of your favorite minimalist wardrobe staples, is officially coming for your loungewear looks. The brand that’s beloved by tons of celebrities, including Meghan Markle, has just launched the new Track loungewear line, and it’s exactly the update your ratty old sweatpants are in need of after nearly a year of spending more time at home than ever.

The Track collection is Everlane’s largest and most eco-friendly launch yet, featuring three styles for men and five for women that are inspired by the retro track styles you remember from decades past. Of course, Everlane’s pieces manage to put an ultra-modern spin on iconic sweat looks you’re undoubtedly well acquainted with. The pieces all feature bold topstitching and a brushed lining for a premium feel that screams luxury.

PHOTO: Zoë Ghertner / Everlane Everlane Track

In terms of sweatshirts, women can choose from an oversized crewneck and half-zip styles, while men’s and unisex options include a crewneck (with a front pocket) and a hoodie in shades of blue and gray. There are options in terms of sweatpants too; women can opt for either the tapered joggers or ultra-roomy wide-leg pants, while the men’s/unisex option is a classic track pant. There’s even a track dress for those formal stay-at-home hangouts that call for a little something extra. The ladies’ styles are available in trendy hues like the minty green Laurel, striking Scarlet and peachy Heathered Apricot, along with staples like black and heathered gray, and start at an affordable $48.

The Track Crewneck ($48; everlane.com )

The Track Hoodie ($60; everlane.com )

The Track Pant ($58; everlane.com )

The Track Oversized Crew ($48; everlane.com )

The Track Half Zip ($60; everlane.com )

The Track Jogger ($58; everlane.com )

The Wide-Leg Track Pant ($58; everlane.com )

The Track Dress ($60; everlane.com)

All of the pieces are made from 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton, meaning they meet the Global Organic Textile Standard from farm to factory, so you can not only expect pristine softness but also reassurance that your cozy clothes are doing their part for the planet.

PHOTO: Zoë Ghertner / Everlane Everlane Track

The entire Track collection is available starting February 17 on Everlane’s site. Be sure to snap up your new sweats soon since the brand’s most coveted drops have been known to sell out fast.