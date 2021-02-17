(CNN) —

We don’t know about you, but our beauty routine could definitely use a refresh. And while we’re looking to spend our hard-earned money on new products, there are a whole lot of Black-owned beauty brands that have award-winning, top-rated products we’re dying to try (and beauty staples we already use and love).

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Black-owned makeup, hair and skin care brands that dedicate themselves to inclusivity for all skin tones, skin types and hair types.

“Uoma” means “beautiful” in Igbo (a common language spoken in Nigeria), a name well-suited for a brand committed to rewriting the rules of inclusivity and diversity in beauty. Founded by beauty industry veteran Sharon Chuter, Uoma is inspired by self-expression, colorful living and Chuter’s own African pride. For example, the brand’s Say What?! Foundation is available in 51 different shades, and each of its Badass Icon Matte Lipsticks (which we named the best moisturizing matte lipstick of 2021) are named in honor of an influential Black woman.

Uoma Beauty Double Take Contour Stick ($40; ulta.com)

You shouldn’t need a bag full of products to achieve a flawless beat. That’s why we’re obsessed with the Uoma Beauty Double Take Contour Stick. It’s a double-ended highlighter and contour stick that reviewers say is pigmented yet super-blendable.

Beauty connoisseur and entrepreneur Kristen Noel Crawley knew she wanted to create her own natural lip mask when she spotted some on a trip to Tokyo. And thus, KNC Beauty was born. Now the brand not only has its own Collagen-Infused Lip Mask, but also a Retinol-Infused Eye Mask and Lip Balm. You probably can find your favorite influencer lounging around in them daily.

KNC Beauty All-Natural Collagen Infused Lip Mask ($25; revolve.com)

Valentine’s Day might be over, but your lips could always use some TLC. For super-soft and hydrated lips, try out the KNC Beauty All-Natural Collagen Infused Lip Mask, infused with naturally derived ingredients to give you a perfectly moisturized pout.

We still can’t get over how we felt when we were first introduced to Fenty Beauty — especially when it came to the extensive shade range of the brands complexion products. It quickly became clear that Queen Rihanna had outdone herself yet again. Even if we aren’t sure when her next album will arrive, we’ll gladly keep shopping the brand’s glittering highlighters and pigmented lipsticks.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer ($19; fentybeauty.com)

Gloss Bomb is one of our favorite products in the Fenty Beauty arsenal. Available in seven shimmering shades, you’re sure to find a gloss to complete your lip combo or make you feel done up on an otherwise no-makeup day. It’s simply an all-around great lip gloss.

Tristan Walker created Bevel to enhance the grooming experience for people of color by developing products that meet the needs of coarse and curly hair. The brand offers everything you can think of from face wash to shaving cream to aftershave so that you can curate your grooming routine exactly how you like.

Bevel Men’s Shave Starter Kit ($89.99; target.com)

A quality shave can do a lot for your skin’s condition, let alone your confidence. With this starter kit by Bevel, you’ll hold all the keys for a great shave each time. The set includes a safety razor, shave brush, priming oil, shave cream, restoring balm and 40 replacement blades — a system that reviewers say has led to “less razor bumps and ingrown hairs.”

You can probably find a couple of Mielle Organics products in the beauty cabinets of your favorite curly girls, because they really, really work. Founded by registered nurse Monique Rodriguez, Mielle is focused on creating products that deliver a healthy hair regimen regardless of hair type.

Mielle Organics Pomegranate & Honey Leave-In Conditioner ($12.99; mielleorganics.com)

This leave-in conditioner deserves a spot in your routine. Part of the brand’s Pomegranate & Honey collection, the lightweight conditioner is formulated to add shine and prevent frizz in Type 4 hair. One reviewer even called it a “blessing” to her curls.

Beauty Bakerie stands out from other makeup brands partly because its packaging and products resemble those that you’d find in an actual bakery. From Cake Pop Lippies to Blending Egg Beauty Sponges housed in an egg carton, founder Cashmere Nicole’s brand is super-sweet. Not only is the brand is cruelty-free, but it’s also shade-range inclusive, even numbering its complexion products from darkest to lightest as an acknowledgment and prioritization of deeper skin tones.

Beauty Bakerie Face Flour Baking Powder ($24; ulta.com)

With Beauty Bakerie’s Face Flour Baking Powder, you’ll likely never use another powder again. Available in six Black girl-friendly shades, this vegan powder sets your face without being too cakey and leaves your skin looking ultra-smooth.

Pat McGrath is one of the world’s most legendary makeup artists, so it comes as no surprise that her makeup brand is truly exceptional as well. From lipsticks and eye shadow palettes to concealers, the brand’s products are known industry-wide for stunning pigment and coverage, with opulent packaging to match.

Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Skin Highlighting Trio ($50; sephora.com)

Upgrade your makeup game this year with the Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Skin Highlighting Trio. It features three pearl-infused, gel-powder highlighters in pale pink, yellow gold and soft copper, for a glow that can be best described as ethereal.

Founded by Karen Young, Oui the People is on a mission to deliver products that work and help you feel confident in the skin you’re in, not what society wants you to be. From a matte gold razor that we named the best luxury razor of 2021 to a PHA Ingrown Relief Toner, this brand offers all the body care products you’ll need for your next self-care day.

Oui The People Featherweight Hydrating Body Gloss ($65; ouithepeople.com)

Finding products to deliver some serious hydration is key, particularly for your winter skin care routine. Oui the People’s Featherweight Hydrating Body Gloss hydrates like a serum and seals in moisture like an oil that will leave your skin feeling smooth and nourished.

Briogeo is the hair care brand that should be on the top of your wishlist. Founded by Nancy Twine after being unimpressed by other solutions on the market, Briogeo was created to treat hair the way we treat our skin. Better yet: Each product is cruelty-free and formulated with mostly naturally derived ingredients, inspired by Twine’s grandma’s homemade recipes.

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask ($36; briogeohair.com)

Fragile, brittle hair is a thing of the past with the Briogeo Deep Conditioning Mask. This intensive weekly treatment is formulated with a blend of hydrating oils, vitamin B5 and biotin to revitalize damaged hair and prevent future damage too.

If we’re on the hunt for a new lip product, The Lip Bar is always one of our first stops. Melissa Butler started making clean lip products in her kitchen to address the lack of diversity in the beauty industry — and to avoid the chemicals found in other beauty products. Now her vegan and cruelty-free brand has expanded to include makeup from eyeshadow palettes to tinted moisturizers suitable for all skin tones.

The Lip Bar Vegan Matte Liquid Lipstick ($12.99; target.com)

All matte lipsticks aren’t created equal. The Lip Bar’s Vegan Matte Liquid Lipstick is well-loved for its pigmented color options, long-wear formula and affordable price point.

Superfoods are at the center of beauty and wellness brand Golde. Founded in Brooklyn by Trinity Mouzon Wofford, Golde wants to make wellness accessible and fun through its selection of products that are natural and vegan-friendly.

Golde Papaya Bright Superfood Face Mask ($34; target.com)

Golde’s Papaya Bright Superfood Face Mask is one of our favorite masks to date. Made with 100% pure superfoods, the product is formulated to brighten, packed with papaya enzymes to gently exfoliate skin and reveal a glowing complexion.

Founded by Maeva Heim, Bread Beauty Supply just wants to simplify your wash day — and we love that for us. The collection includes a trio of hair wash, a hair mask and an oil that are sure to have your tresses looking great.

Bread Beauty Supply Hair Mask Cream Deep Conditioner ($28; sephora.com)

Say hello to your new favorite deep conditioner: Featuring moisturizing superfoods like Australian kakadu plum and starflower oil, this hair mask cream deep conditioner works to soften your strands and fight dryness for your most defined and moisturized curls yet.

The search for the perfect nude lipstick for women of color inspired KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson to create their own makeup line: Mented Cosmetics. The collection of lip glosses, foundations and blushes are meant to complement every skin tone, from fair to deep.

Mented Cosmetics Semi-Matte Lipstick ($14.99; target.com)

A matte lipstick that won’t dry out your lips? Yes, please! Available in nine nude shades, Mented Cosmetics Semi-Matte Lipstick is creamy in texture and looks super-natural on, without being too shiny or too matte.

Shontay Lundy founded Black Girl Sunscreen to combat the idea that Black people don’t need sunscreen, a product many shy away from because of the white cast some formulas leave behind. So of course, Black Girl Sunscreen doesn’t do that at all. The formulas apply clear and are made without harmful chemicals for no-fuss sun protection. Known for its broad spectrum variant, the brand recently launched a kids sunscreen and matte formula too.

Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum - SPF 30 ($15.99; target.com)

Black Girl Sunscreen’s Broad Spectrum SPF 30 has easily become one of our go-to daily sunscreens for both face and body. Formulated with nourishing ingredients like avocado and jojoba oil, this vegan and cruelty-free sunscreen provides necessary sun protection without turning you gray.

We often look at actress Tracee Ellis Ross’s luscious locks and think, “How can we get our hair like that?” With her hair care line Pattern Beauty, the celeb wants us to embrace and celebrate our unique textures and curl patterns by giving us a collection of products that support our hair goals.

Pattern Beauty Leave-In Conditioner ($25; ulta.com)

Pattern Beauty’s Leave-In Conditioner is the star of the collection, what the brand calls its “holy grail.” It’s a lightweight formula meant to lock in moisture and help detangle hair post-wash, defining your curls in the process.

Black Opal only recently became Black-owned, but it has long been known to provide makeup essentials that really work for people of color at an affordable price. From matte lip glosses to setting powders, Black Opal is sure to carry a product you need to add to your collection.

Black Opal True Color Skin Perfecting Stick Foundation SPF 15 ($10.95; ulta.com)

If you’re in the market for a long-wear, full-coverage foundation stick, you’ll want to give this bestseller by Black Opal a try. Available in 19 shades, the stick foundation is even formulated with sunscreen and vitamins C and E for skin protection.

When you look good, you feel good. It was this mindset that inspired Calvin Quallis to quit his corporate job and create grooming products that make people feel good. From treating ingrown hairs to getting that fresh cut, Scotch Porter is on a mission to be there for you at each step of your grooming journey.

Scotch Porter Beard Collection ($62.99, originally $73; scotchporter.com)

This set contains everything you need for your best beard yet. Featuring biotin, burdock root and white willow, each product in the Beard Collection helps condition and soften your beard so that it can grow out healthily.

Desiree Verdejo suffered from hormonal acne and hyperpigmentation but couldn’t find a product that worked for her — and on a mission to make one herself, Hyper Skin was born. The brand is known for its cult-favorite brightening serum that hundreds of reviewers can’t get enough of.

Hyper Skin Hyper Clear Brightening Clearing Vitamin C Serum ($36; urbanoutfitters.com)

Say goodbye to stubborn dark spots with Hyper Skin’s Hyper Clear Brightening Clearing Vitamin C Serum. Incorporating vitamin C, vitamin E and an array of natural botanicals, this lightweight serum is formulated to brighten, smooth and clear the skin of acne scarring and other hyperpigmentation issues.

Chichi Eburu founded Juvia’s Place after struggling for years to find makeup that enhanced the dark hues of her skin tone. The collection is filled with everything from eyeshadow palettes with insane color payoff to foundations with rich shade ranges, all created to celebrate the vibrancy of Africa.

Juvia’s Place The Saharan Eyeshadow Palette ($20; ulta.com)

This is seriously one of the prettiest eyeshadow palettes we’ve ever laid our eyes on. Inspired by the spirit of the Fulani culture, Juvia’s Place The Saharan Palette contains 12 shades, from matte to shimmery finishes, that reviewers say blend easily and are highly pigmented. Did we mention it’s rated 4.9 stars at Ulta?

Founded by She’Neil Johnson-Spence and Nicolette Graves in an effort to learn how to treat their oily, combination and acne-prone skin, Base Butter seeks to make skin care simple and deliver products that really work. The brand is known for its Radiate Face Jelly, which can be purchased as a one-off or on a subscription basis once you fall in love.

Base Butter Radiate Face Jelly ($21; basebutter.com)

The Radiate Face Jelly is a lightweight moisturizer infused with aloe vera gel to rejuvenate and protect the skin. Reviewers can’t get enough of it the product, which aims to balance skin and leave it glowing without any annoying greasy feeling.

Taraji P. Henson is a beauty icon, so we couldn’t wait to get our hands on her hair care line. The line was created to embrace how versatile Black hair is, ensuring that scalp care is the No. 1 priority. From a Master Cleanse scalp wash to a Honey Fresh clarifying shampoo, TPH features products that will provide a deep clean and targeted treatment for any hair type.

TPH by Taraji Never Salty Sugar Hair & Scalp Scrub ($13.99; target.com)

We’d recommend the Never Salty Sugar Hair & Scalp Scrub, a scrub-to-balm exfoliant that lifts dead skin cells and buildup — a necessity when maintaining a protective style.

Jamika Martin founded Rosen Skincare to help those with acne-prone skin feel more confident, not only in themselves but in the products they’re using. The brand is committed to avoiding questionable ingredients to help consumers understand what exactly they’re putting on their face. Rosen is both a thoughtful and affordable brand, which is why purchasers are obsessed with its products.

Rosen Skincare Rosewater Face Dew ($15; urbanoutfitters.com)

We’re always on the hunt for a facial spray that actually works, so we were ecstatic to find the Rosen Skincare Rosewater Face Dew. Formulated with rosehip and castor oil, the spray keeps skin ultra-hydrated either as a toner or over makeup.

Katonya Breaux (who, we might add, is the mother of musician Frank Ocean!) was frustrated with the selection of clean sunscreen products for women of color, so naturally she decided to create her own. The brand carries multiple sunscreen products, from face and body highlighters to hand creams that won’t leave a white cast, while being environmentally friendly too.

Unsun Cosmetics Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 ($29; nordstrom.com)

That annoying white cast that many mineral sunscreens leave behind is a thing of the past with this one by Unsun. Available in beige and dark tan, the tinted sunscreen acts as a primer and color corrector that one reviewer even calls “addictive.”