Today, you’ll find a deal on a refurbished pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+, discounted games and toys on Amazon and savings on a refurbished Roomba. All that and more below.

PHOTO: Amazon iRobot Roomba 980 Robotic Vacuum

Take vacuuming off your to-do list for good when you snag this one-day offer on a refurbished iRobot Roomba 980. This Wi-Fi-connected robotic vacuum, now just $289.99 at Woot!, uses a patented AeroForce 3-Stage Cleaning System with tangle-free multisurface brushes and power-lifting suction to suck in embedded dirt, debris and pet hair so your floors can be sparkling clean without you having to lift a finger.

Apple Magic Keyboard

Add a Magic Keyboard to your fourth-generation iPad Air or 11-inch iPad Pro for less right now. Amazon is marking the keyboard down to just $199, $100 off it’s usual price and the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the device. In addition to providing a top-notch typing experience for your iPad, the keyboard also boasts a trackpad, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys and front and back protection for your tablet.

PHOTO: Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Rack

Make your time spent at home as enjoyable as possible with discounted, casual looks and cozy home goods from Nordstrom Rack. The department store outlet is completely stocked with all the necessities you need to stay inside in style, and it’s marking them down even further than usual. Shop The Cozy Shop limited time flash event for savings on comfy clothes for men and women — including plenty of sweatpants who have sworn off “real” pants for the time being — along with deals on decor, throw blankets and more.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Head over to Best Buy today only for a stellar deal on a refurbished pair of Samsung’s second-generation buds. The reconditioned Galaxy Buds+ in Aura Blue are down to just $49.99 — that’s $100 off a new pair’s price. What the Buds+ lack in active noise cancellation, they make up for in top-quality sound and comfort. Read more about these earbuds in our full review.

PHOTO: Amazon Toys and games from Hasbro, Play-Doh, Nerf and more

Give your next game night a boost by adding an on-sale board game to your collection. A range of classics, including Battleship, Operation, Clue and Risk, are on sale for one day at Amazon — not to mention Jenga and Monopoly Deal, both of which deserve a spot in your game rotation. Plus, pick up some discounted Play-Doh and Nerf toys to make playtime with the kids that much more exciting.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

iRobot Roomba i6+ Robotic Vacuum ($549.99, originally $799.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon iRobot Roomba i6+ Robotic Vacuum

Hands-off cleaners will appreciate this deal on a Roomba i6+ robotic vacuum at Amazon. With its patented premium 3-Stage Cleaning System featuring multisurface brushes, this powerful robo vac boasts 10 times the suction power of the Roomba 600 and 700 series — perfect for those who are dealing with a lot of dirt on a daily basis. Its high-efficiency filter captures 99% of all allergens, pollen and particles.

This Roomba moves throughout your home and creates smart maps, thanks to iAdapt sensors with vSLAM navigation, and it will dock and charge on its own, so you truly don’t have to lift a finger. Plus, with Wi-Fi connectivity, you can customize your cleaning routine with the iRobot Home app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Just be sure to shop soon; at just $549.99, down from about $800 and the lowest price we’ve seen for this model, this robo vac will likely sell out quickly.

Brooklinen

PHOTO: Brooklinen Brooklinen

Brooklinen makes some of the most coveted bed and bath linens around — not to mention loungewear and other cozy chic home items — and right now you can score it all at a discount. At the brand’s Presidents Day Sale, you’ll get 15% off your purchase. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout, but this rare sale ends soon, so hurry.

Casper Mattresses (starting at $535; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Casper Casper Mattresses

Don’t sleep on your chance to snag a Casper mattress for less. The popular mattress and bedding company is hosting its Presidents Day Sale, with 15% off mattresses and 10% off pillows, sheets and duvets. However, you can also find select mattresses, along with a box spring and bed frame, on Amazon for $1 less than on Casper’s own site.

Eufy Smart Scale C1 ($19.99, originally $32.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Eufy Smart Scale C1

The Eufy Smart Scale C1 knows far more than just your weight, and right now you’ll pay just under $20 for it on Amazon. Via a mobile app, this scale provides 11 other useful measurements that can help you achieve your fitness goals, and it works with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit to track your measurements. Plus, it allows for up to 16 individual users on each account so the whole family can take advantage of the scale to further their fitness goals.

Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

PHOTO: Adidas Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

Now’s your chance to save on Adidas’ most iconic sneaker. Select Stan Smith sneakers are 50% off when you use code STAN at checkout, starting today through February 11. Choose from men’s, women’s and kids’ shoes, in styles ranging from classic with green accents to shoes featuring less ubiquitous colors and eye-catching patterns.