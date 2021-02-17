Nigerian entrepreneur Obinwanne Okeke jailed for 10 years in $11m email scam

(CNN) Celebrated Nigerian entrepreneur Obinwanne Okeke has been jailed for 10 years by a US federal court for masterminding an $11 million cyber fraud on a British company.

The court heard that "through subterfuge and impersonation, Obinwanne Okeke, engaged in a multi-year global business email and computer hacking scheme that caused a staggering $11 million in losses to his victims," Raj Parekh, Acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a statement Tuesday after the sentencing.

British company Unatrac Holding Limited -- the export sales office for industrial machinery company Caterpillar -- were the victims of an online heist perpetrated by Okeke and his team, who had obtained their login details through phishing emails, the justice department said.

"In April 2018, a Unatrac executive fell prey to a phishing email that allowed conspirators to capture login credentials," according to the statement.

"The conspirators sent fraudulent wire transfer requests and attached fake invoices. Okeke participated in the effort to victimize Unatrac through fraudulent wire transfers totaling nearly $11 million, which was transferred overseas," the statement added.

