At least 27 students kidnapped as armed men storm Nigeria school

(CNN) At least 27 students were abducted Wednesday when armed men raided a state-run school in Niger State, north-west Nigeria, a government official told CNN.

The gunmen, wearing military fatigues according to witnesses, stormed the Government Science Secondary School Kagara at around 2am on Wednesday morning. One student was killed during the abduction, a resident told CNN.

The tally of people abducted from the boarding school facility could also rise as an unknown number of teachers are still missing, the spokeswoman for the Niger state governor told CNN.

"Information reaching us is that 27 students are still missing. We don't know the number of teachers at the moment. We don't want to put numbers that will turn out contradictory, but efforts are being made to rescue them," Mary Noel Barje, the chief press secretary to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, said.

"The governor has also ordered the boarding schools to close down," Barje added.

Students pack their bags to leave the school after the abduction.

