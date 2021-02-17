One dead as armed men storm school in Nigeria, kidnap staff, students, witnesses say

(CNN) One person has died and dozens of students feared abducted as armed men raided a state-run school in Niger state, in Nigeria's Middle Belt region early Wednesday.

The gunmen, wearing military fatigues according to witnesses, stormed the Government Science Secondary School Kagara at around 2am on Wednesday morning.

The number of students and staff members kidnapped by the assailants from the boarding facility housing hundreds of schoolchildren is still unknown.

A spokesperson for the police in Niger, did not return CNN's request for comments Wednesday morning.

A Kagara resident Abubakar Mohammed, told CNN that one student was killed by the gunmen.

Read More