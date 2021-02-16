This was excerpted from the February 17 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) It's cold out there.

A severe blast of Arctic winter is turning Texas a strange shade of white. It's freezing in Houston, Oklahoma City and Kansas City. The snow line has reached all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico in Galveston, and several Louisiana counties are under ice curfews. And a massive snow storm has blanketed Oregon and Washington. Across the country, millions of Americans are in the dark and cold after a rolling rampage of power cuts. Police report hundreds of road accidents — especially in southern states where drivers aren't used to ice and snow.

"In my 45 years of covering Texas weather, I don't remember ever seeing all 254 counties in the state under a Winter Storm Warning," David Finfrock, a senior meteorologist with a local NBC station tweeted. Record low temperatures were caused by a disruption in the polar vortex, a mass of cold air around the North Pole that has, in this cursed winter, swept much further south than usual.

As always when the mercury plunges, climate skeptics are filling social media with quips like "global cooling?" Of course, rising average global temperatures in recent years don't mean that winter is going to suddenly disappear. Weather explains atmospheric conditions in a snapshot of time, while climate is how the atmosphere behaves and changes over an extended period. Still, at least this year, chilling ignorance of the science is not being spouted by presidential tweet.

The big chill will cost billions of dollars — not least to repair a power grid more often damaged in temperate regions by hurricanes. Public health experts worry that vaccine distribution is being disrupted or even halted altogether. As ice and snow move east, more records are tumbling. On Sunday, there was a 130 degree spread in temperatures across the US with Miami sweltering in 91 degrees Fahrenheit while parts of Wisconsin and Minnesota saw -40.

