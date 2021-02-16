At least three New Jersey universities report racist attacks during virtual Black History Month events

(CNN) At least three New Jersey universities have reported racist attacks during virtual Black History Month events.

Rutgers University, Rider University and the New Jersey Institute of Technology told CNN they are investigating racist incidents in which individuals interrupted virtual Black History Month meetings with racist remarks and imagery. It is unclear whether the incidents at the three universities are connected.

At Rutgers, "the most recent Zoom-bombing attack occurred during the Black History Month programs hosted by the Paul Robeson Cultural Center and the Center for Social Justice Education & LGBTQ Communities," the school said in a statement to CNN.

In a letter to the Rutgers community, Rutgers-New Brunswick Chancellor Christopher J. Molloy said the university doesn't want to give bigoted individuals a platform by providing details on the incident, but acknowledges "the harm done to Black and LGBTQ members" of the community to "affirm their pain."

"Marginalized communities are too often forced to bear such hatred and navigate in spite of it, and moments like this cut and wound deeply," he said.

