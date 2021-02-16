Rescue teams begin search for missing persons after tornado hits coastal North Carolina area

(CNN) Search and rescue teams are heading to Brunswick County, North Carolina to help find missing people after a tornado ripped through the area, leaving a trail of damage early Tuesday morning.

"As of about 1 am, our Regional Response Team (RRT-2) was requested by state EM to respond to Brunswick County to assist with locating missing persons after a tornado hit the area," the Wilmington Fire Department said in a tweet.

The fire department said teams requested by the state emergency management are deploying to locate the missing people.

Earlier, the National Weather Service Wilmington Office said in a tweet, "Structural damage and power lines down along Highway 17 near Highway 904 in the Grissettown area (Brunswick County). Avoid the area."

Grissettown sits along US-17, about 45 miles south of Wilmington and 30 miles north of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.