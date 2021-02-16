After a damaging tornado, rescue teams head to coastal North Carolina area to search for missing persons

(CNN) Search and rescue teams are heading Brunswick County, North Carolina to help find missing people after a tornado ripped through the area, leaving a trail of damage early Tuesday morning.

"As of about 1 am, our Regional Response Team (RRT-2) was requested by state EM to respond to Brunswick County to assist with locating missing persons after a tornado hit the area," the Wilmington Fire Department said in a tweet.

It added: "Also requested by state EM was our Search & Rescue Team (USAR-11). Both teams are deploying as we speak to aid in locating missing persons after a tornado struck #BrunswickCounty earlier tonight."

Earlier, the National Weather Service Wilmington Office said in a tweet, "Structural damage and power lines down along Highway 17 near Highway 904 in the Grissettown area (Brunswick County). Avoid the area."

A tornado warning was issued for the county and it expired at 12:15 a.m. ET, the NWS said.

