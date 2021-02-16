An elementary school principal was killed in an avalanche in Montana on Valentine's Day

(CNN) An elementary school principal was killed by an avalanche while splitboarding in Montana on Valentine's Day.

Craig Kitto, 45, of Bozeman died Sunday evening after being injured in an avalanche earlier that day, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

Kitto was with another splitboarder when the avalanche was triggered in Beehive Basin, according to a press release from the US Forest Service.

Beehive Basin is in the Big Sky area of Montana, about 50 miles southwest of Bozeman and just northwest of the Wyoming border.

A splitboard is a snowboard that comes apart into two separate pieces.