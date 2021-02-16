How to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning while trying to stay warm during power outages

(CNN) A giant winter storm that's brought ice and plummeting temperatures to a large swathe of the country has left more than five million people without power, creating another possibly dangerous situation for millions of Americans who don't typically see freezing temperatures.

As people try to keep warm without power, they run the risk for carbon monoxide poisoning when using unconventional heat sources such as stoves, grills or generators.

Here's what you need to know and do in order to stay safe and warm during the cold snap.

It has no taste or smell

Carbon monoxide is a gas that has no odor, color or taste.