First FEMA Covid-19 mass vaccination sites open in California amid supply shortage

(CNN) Two new coronavirus mass vaccination sites opened in California on Tuesday, where cities continue to struggle with securing vaccine supply. The sites are the first to open as part of a wider effort by the federal government to establish 100 vaccination sites nationwide in 100 days.

In a joint effort with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), the large-scale vaccination sites at California State University, Los Angeles, and Oakland-Alameda Coliseum launched simultaneously Tuesday morning.

Both vaccination sites have the capacity to vaccinate up to 6,000 people per day, officials said. In comparison, the site at Dodger Stadium, which is run by the city of Los Angeles and is one of the largest in the nation, has the capacity to vaccinate up to 12,000 people each day.

Officials plan to vaccinate up to 4,000 people at each site on Tuesday with the goal of reaching 6,000 by Thursday, Cal OES spokesperson Brian Ferguson told CNN. Both sites will be administering the Pfizer vaccine. Anyone eligible within their respective county guidelines is welcome, including teachers and agricultural workers, Ferguson said.

FEMA finalized a contract for 30 mobile locations across the nation with over 1,000 staff members deployed to support vaccine centers with federal personnel and technical assistance, according to the agency.

