Revelers attempt rooftop escape after illegal nightclub is shut down

(CNN) Police in England have raided a "packed nightclub" where about 150 revelers were partying, with footage of the moment dozens fled via the roof released.

fine for breaching the country's The venue in Birmingham, England, boasted a VIP area, dance room and a DJ -- who could now face a £10,000 ($13,880)fine for breaching the country's coronavirus lockdown rules , West Midlands Police said.

Dramatic footage released Monday shows officers shouting "police" before forcing their way into the illegal rave, located near the city's Jewelery Quarter, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A VIP sign is captured at an illegal rave in Birmingham in the early hours of Sunday, February 14.

The commotion is audible from a crowd as they become aware that their party has been ended rather abruptly. Police were pelted with bottles and one officer suffered a minor injury, according to police.

Thermal imaging from a police drone showed revelers trying to escape the venue from the rooftop.

