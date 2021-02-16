(CNN) —

If you’re looking for a sleek gaming headset to pair with your new Xbox Series X or Series S, there’s a new option in town — and it comes directly from Microsoft. The $99 Xbox Wireless Headset promises high quality audio, lots of handy features and an understated design built to match your console (and blend in with your living room). The headset launches on March 16, and you can preorder it right now from Microsoft.

An unmistakably Xbox design

The Xbox Wireless Headset takes a few design cues from the Xbox Series X itself, with an all-black design accentuated by green highlights around the earcups. The headset packs large polyurethane leather ear cushions in addition to an adjustable metal headband, which is designed to keep you comfortable during long marathons of playing your favorite Xbox Game Pass games.

The earcups also feature convenient rotating dials that should make it easy to adjust game and chat volume on the fly. While we’d love to see a white option to match the Xbox Series S, the Xbox Wireless Headset has a slick look that should fit into most gaming setups with ease.

It’s all about the features

PHOTO: Microsoft

The Xbox Wireless Headset looks nice enough, but it’s the feature set that really has us interested. The headphones support spatial audio standards such as Windows Sonic, Dolby Amos and DTS Headphone: X, meaning you should have no trouble hearing enemies coming in games like Gears 5 and Call of Duty: Warzone. The headset’s microphone is designed to cut out background noise, and there’s even a handy auto-mute option that will automatically silence the mic when you’re not talking.

You can tweak the Xbox Wireless Headset via the Xbox Accessories app for Xbox and Windows 10, with a fully customizable equalizer that packs multiple presets for things such as games and movies as well as a bass boost option for that extra oomph. The headset works with the entire Xbox family (Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One) as well as Windows 10, and has Bluetooth support for syncing up to your phone.

You can even pair the Xbox Wireless Headset to your console and mobile device at the same time, making it easy to listen to your favorite music or take a call while mowing down aliens in Halo. These cans should charge up pretty quickly, too, as Microsoft is promising 4 hours of battery life from a quick 30-minute charge, and 15 hours of juice after 3 hours of charging.

Outlook

The Xbox Wireless Headset sounds like a promising compliment to Microsoft’s new consoles, and we’re eager to test it out to see how it stacks up to heavy hitters like the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless and HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro. You can preorder the Xbox Wireless Headset right now for $99.