Hands-off cleaners will appreciate this deal on a Roomba i6+ robotic vacuum at Amazon. With its patented premium 3-Stage Cleaning System featuring multisurface brushes, this powerful robo vac boasts 10 times the suction power of the Roomba 600 and 700 series — perfect for those who are dealing with a lot of dirt on a daily basis. Its high-efficiency filter captures 99% of all allergens, pollen and particles.

This Roomba moves throughout your home and creates smart maps, thanks to iAdapt sensors with vSLAM navigation, and it will dock and charge on its own, so you truly don’t have to lift a finger. Plus, with Wi-Fi connectivity, you can customize your cleaning routine with the iRobot Home app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Just be sure to shop soon; at just $549.99, down from about $800 and the lowest price we’ve seen for this model, this robo vac will likely sell out quickly.

Light therapy lamps have been known to boost your mood and help normalize your sleep cycle. As such, we’re sounding the alarm: The popular Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light Therapy Alarm Clock, a light therapy lamp and an alarm clock rolled into one device, is on sale at Amazon for $79.95, the lowest price it’s been in over a year. This alarm clock’s soothing lamp will lull you to sleep by gently dimming it’s light and wake you up gradually with a sunrise-like glow. Plus, it boasts other smart features like a tap-to-snooze function, FM radio and dimmable display.

Give your home office an upgrade (and your hands a break) with this deal on the Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard, our pick for best budget keyboard. It features a split keyboard design, curvature that brings the center of the keyboard off your desk and a palm rest along the bottom edge — all of which allows for maximum comfort. And right now, you can add it to your desk for under $40.

Hustle over to Puma now, where you can take up to 70% off at the brand’s Private Sale. There’s no code necessary to save on everything from sweats and sneakers to tees and hoodies, all of which are perfect for loungewear aficionados and fitness fanatics alike. Just be sure to shop soon, since these deals will disappear after tomorrow.

If you have yet to experience what it’s like to have your own bidet at home, suffice to say you’re missing out. Luckily, you can snag one from Bio Bidet today only at The Home Depot. For as low as $39.99, add a bidet attachment to your toilet and enjoy a continuous water stream at varying pressures, which can be adjusted by the P.S.P.C (Positive Stepping Pressure Control) selection dial. Or opt for a completely new bidet toilet seat starting at $199 and really commit to the cleanliness.

Brooklinen

Brooklinen makes some of the most coveted bed and bath linens around — not to mention loungewear and other cozy chic home items — and right now you can score it all at a discount. At the brand’s Presidents Day Sale, which starts today, you’ll get 15% off your purchase. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout, but this rare sale ends soon, so hurry.

Casper Mattresses (starting at $535; amazon.com)

Don’t sleep on your chance to snag a Casper mattress for less. The popular mattress and bedding company is hosting its Presidents Day Sale, with 15% off mattresses and 10% off pillows, sheets and duvets. However, you can also find select mattresses, along with a box spring and bed frame, on Amazon for $1 less than on Casper’s own site.

Eufy Smart Scale C1 ($19.99, originally $32.99; amazon.com)

The Eufy Smart Scale C1 knows far more than just your weight, and right now you’ll pay just under $20 for it on Amazon. Via a mobile app, this scale provides 11 other useful measurements that can help you achieve your fitness goals, and it works with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit to track your measurements. Plus, it allows for up to 16 individual users on each account so the whole family can take advantage of the scale to further their fitness goals.

Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

Now’s your chance to save on Adidas’ most iconic sneaker. Select Stan Smith sneakers are 50% off when you use code STAN at checkout, starting today through February 11. Choose from men’s, women’s and kids’ shoes, in styles ranging from classic with green accents to shoes featuring less ubiquitous colors and eye-catching patterns.

Best Buy

In need of a new appliance? Presidents Day is a great time to shop, and Best Buy has already marked down tons of refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges and more from top brands like LG and Samsung in honor of the holiday weekend. Browse through all the deals, many of which include savings on appliance bundles, right now.

