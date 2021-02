(CNN) More than 480 people, including several ministers and a former president, were quietly vaccinated against Covid-19 in Peru even before the country's official vaccination campaign began, says President Francisco Sagasti.

Sagasti announced Monday that 487 people "took advantage of their position" to receive the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine early, during a televised address Monday night, reported state media Andina.

"We reiterate our indignation and disappointment after being informed that 487 people, including many senior officials, took advantage of their position to be immunized with the Sinopharm vaccines, which came as a complement to those used in clinical trials in our country," Sagasti said.

The revelation follows local media reports that former President President Martin Vizcarra and his wife, Maribel Diaz Cabello, were vaccinated while in office last October and did not disclose this information to the public.

Vizcarra has said that he and his wife were vaccinated as part of a clinical trial, but Cayetano Heredia University, which is in charge of the trials, denied that they had participated as volunteers.

