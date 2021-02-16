Selfie-taking tourists could be spreading Covid-19 to gorillas

(CNN) Tourists who take selfies with wild mountain gorillas could put the primates at risk of developing Covid-19, according to new research.

Scientists from Oxford Brookes University, England, looked at hundreds of Instagram posts from people visiting the animals in East Africa and found most tourists were close enough to gorillas to spread viruses and diseases, according to a press release from the university on Tuesday.

"The risk of disease transmission between visitors and gorillas is very concerning," said study lead author Gaspard Van Hamme, an Oxford Brookes University alumnus who started work on the study during his masters program.

"It is vital that we strengthen and enforce tour regulations to ensure gorilla trekking practices do not further threaten these already imperiled great apes."

Mountain gorillas are listed as endangered, with an estimated 1,063 of them left in the wild, according to the release.

