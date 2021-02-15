Cuddling penguins and snorkeling alligators: What animals do to stay warm during extreme cold

(CNN) It's not just humans finding ways to stay warm during this week's historic temperature plunge — our animal friends are too.

And some of the strategies animal use are pretty cool (pun fully intended).

Animals are classified as either endotherms or ectotherms, which is another way of saying warm-blooded or cold-blooded. Endotherms regulate their body temperature by producing heat within. Birds are a good example.

Ectotherms are the opposite and rely primarily on the surrounding environment to regulate body temperature. Picture a turtle on a log basking in the sunshine on a warm day.

Every animal, whether it's an endotherm or ectotherm, has a plan to survive the cold, said Justin Boyles, a thermoregulation expert and an associate professor at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois. Some animals migrate before the season to avoid it altogether. Some conserve energy and hibernate until its source of food returns during the warmer months. And others have developed ways to just tough out the harsh conditions that sometimes hit.