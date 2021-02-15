An officer stopped to help who he thought was a stranded motorist. Instead, he helped deliver a baby

(CNN) It was a Valentine's Day miracle.

An officer who stopped to help who he thought was a stranded motorist near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport Sunday morning quickly discovered the vehicle's passenger was actually in labor, the Chicago Police Department said in a statement.

The officer immediately called the Chicago Fire Department for assistance.

But the woman could not wait for an ambulance as the baby was already crowning, police said.

"The officer was at the right place at the right time and was able to deliver a health baby boy," police said.

