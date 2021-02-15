Presidents Day 2021: What's open and closed

(CNN) The third Monday of every February is a day to remember the nation's presidents, especially the first one. In fact, the day's official name is Washington's Birthday after President George Washington, whose birth date was February 22, 1732.

It's a federal holiday, which means a variety of services will be closed today. Check this list to see what's open and closed on February 17, 2020.

Most banks are closed

Most banks follow the holiday schedule of the Federal Reserve System, so they will be closed. But if you need to take out some cash, ATMs will be operating. Investors will also need to pause any trading as the stock market and bond market are closed.

Post office is closed

Read More