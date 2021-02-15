Vincent Jackson, former NFL wide receiver, found dead in hotel room, authorities say

(CNN) Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday in a hotel room in Brandon, Florida, officials said.

The 38-year-old had been staying at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, about 12 miles outside Tampa, since January 11, according to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's Office officials said they spoke with Jackson's family members on February 10, after they had called to report that he was missing. A formal report was filed the following day.

Last Friday, officials said they located Jackson at the Homewood Suites and spoke with him, according to the news release.

"After assessing Jackson's well-being, the missing persons case was canceled," the release said.