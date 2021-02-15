UNH professor allegedly behind offensive Twitter account resigns

(CNN) A University of New Hampshire faculty member has resigned after a school investigation into "serious allegations of misconduct" on social media, according to the university.

A male assistant professor allegedly posed as a woman of color under the handle @piney_the, with the tagline "The Science Femme, Woman in STEM," campus newspaper The New Hampshire reported in October.

The account allegedly targeted female scientists on Twitter, and bragged about striking language about systemic racism from a department statement in June 2020, according to the paper.

Screenshots shared September 28 by @drama_science, or "Science Drama Queen," appeared to show both the "Science Femme" and the professor's personal account sharing the same photo of a coffeemaking set-up, and demonstrate similar family connections to a brewery. The "Science Femme" account has since been deleted.

On September 30 , the university tweeted it had been "recently made aware of allegations on social media about a member of our faculty. We are deeply troubled by what we've learned so far and immediately launched an investigation."