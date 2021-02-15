(CNN) NBA legend Michael Jordan is donating $10 million to open two new medical clinics in his hometown of Wilmington, North Carolina.

"Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance." Jordan said in a statement . "Wilmington holds a special place in my heart and it's truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life."

This is not the first time Jordan, who owns the Charlotte Hornets, has stepped up to help his community.

In 2017, Jordan committed $7 million to Novant Health to open two clinics in Charlotte. The donation came with a pledge to provide resources to communities with little or no health care.

