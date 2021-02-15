Kamala Harris' marriage could challenge a racial taboo

(CNN) Nikki Buskirk was watching vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff wave to supporters at an Election Night celebration in November when the future second gentleman did something that made Buskirk glow with admiration.

The couple had just taken the stage in downtown Wilmington, Delaware, when red, white, and blue fireworks suddenly exploded in the evening sky. Buskirk says she watched as Emhoff instinctively stepped toward Harris to protect her.

That gesture touched Buskirk because her marriage had set off some fireworks of its own. She's a proud Black woman and Black Lives Matter activist who had violated an unwritten rule in the Black community -- thou shalt not date or marry White men.