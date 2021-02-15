Michael McDowell wins the 63rd annual Daytona 500 -- the first of his NASCAR career

(CNN) Michael McDowell won the 63rd annual Daytona 500 early Monday in Daytona Beach, Florida.

This is his fourteenth time racing in the Daytona 500 and his first ever win

"I just can't believe it!" McDowell told Fox Sports after taking first place. "Such a great way to get a first victory in the Daytona 500! Are you kidding me!?"

McDowell said he was grateful that he made it out of the multiple vehicle crash in the last lap unscathed.

"So thankful God is good," he said. "Just gotta thank God, just so many years grinding it out."