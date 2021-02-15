Michael McDowell wins the 63rd annual Daytona 500

(CNN) Michael McDowell won the 63rd annual Daytona 500 early Monday in Daytona Beach, Florida.

He will take home a replica of the Harley J. Earl Trophy and about $1.5 million.

The win comes after a rocky start and a dramatic ending for one of the largest sport competitions since the pandemic began.

First, a crash in the fourteenth lap took out 16 cars of the 40-car lineup , removing driver Alex Bowman from the pole position he started in.

Around 3 p.m. thunderstorms led to a weather delay , forcing fans to seek shelter for part of the race after a lightning strike hit in the area.