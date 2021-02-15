Birmingham jail logs from 1963 signed by Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are up for auction

(CNN) Birmingham jailhouse logbook pages, signed multiple times by Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., are up for auction for the first time.

The logbook shows the entries dated between March 4, 1963, and November 27, 1963, which corresponds to the time when King wrote his famous "Letter from a Birmingham Jail."

The logbook is said to have been saved by a jail employee who was told to destroy the ledger, but decided not to, preserving the history, Hakes Auctions said in a news release

"Perhaps never more so on any lot that we have offered over the past 54 years do the superlative terms 'Priceless' and 'Museum Quality' truly apply," Hakes said in the release. "We trust its next caretaker will be as stirred by the aura of history it radiates just as much we are."

The specific document with King's signature is two sheets, four pages (61-64) front and back -- and each line represents a written communication received at the jail.

