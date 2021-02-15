This is the biggest drawing in the world made by one person

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff , a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) An artist based in Philadelphia has set a new record for the world's largest drawing by an individual.

The art project, made by Dyymond Whipper-Young, spans 6,450 square feet. Whipper-Young, who is also an art teacher, used just black Crayola Project XL Markers to create the piece, which took a whopping 63 hours -- over the course of 5 days -- to complete.

The piece is 6,509.9 square feet, surpassing the previous record held by Italian artist FRA!.

The 24-year-old's drawing surpasses the previous record held by Italian artist FRA!, who completed a drawing in 2020 that spanned over 6,100 square feet.

"I really believe that creativity is in all of us and with this exhibition and the drawing, the purpose is to inspire people to find their own creative pulse," Whipper-Young said in a video sent to press.

Dyymond Whipper-Young completed the drawing on January 15, 2021.

The artist completed her drawing at the Mandell Center at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, where it is now on display at a new installment called "Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition."

Read More