Sara Stewart is a film and culture writer who lives in western Pennsylvania.

(CNN) February is often brutal, but this one's off the charts. Americans are collectively hitting the pandemic wall and just endured the terrifying and deflating impeachment trial, while residents of multiple states are facing spine-cracking temperatures and ravaging winter storms.

But there's a bright light in all this darkness: "Ted Lasso." Flip it on and, like one of those light-therapy sun lamps, feel your winter angst melting away.

The Apple TV sitcom, which arrived last summer, is a mental health stealth bomb. Dressed up as a sports comedy, it espouses a philosophy that's hilariously antithetical to that genre: The notion that being a decent person, and treating other people with respect, is more important than who scored the most goals. The show, created by star Jason Sudeikis, along with Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, features a small-time football coach who -- despite having no experience with the sport -- gets hired to coach a professional soccer team in England.

"Ted Lasso" came out with relatively minimal fanfare in August. It picked up steam a couple of months later, as word of mouth began to spread. That talk has continued apace, turning the show into a sleeper hit a la "Schitt's Creek." (A quick Twitter search yields countless viewers either stunned by how much they loved it or bemoaning the long wait until a second season.) Its recent Golden Globe, Critics Choice, Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild nominations don't hurt either.

If you, like me, are finding this February hard to take, I implore you to give "Ted Lasso" a try, even if it means subscribing to one more damned app.

