Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and author of "The End of Greatness: Why America Can't Have (and Doesn't Want) Another Great President." Miller was a Middle East negotiator in Democratic and Republican administrations. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author; view more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) Almost a month into his presidency, Joe Biden has yet to call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. At a briefing last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the call will take place "soon."

But the noticeable delay from the President, who has known the Prime Minister for decades and once even wrote , "Bibi, I don't agree with a damn thing you say but I love you," cannot be an oversight. It's surely a calculated effort to demonstrate that there will be no return to the Israel-centric policies of the Donald Trump years. And while Israel will remain America's closest ally in the Middle East, Biden is planning a reset. Unlike his predecessor, Biden is likely to be a pro-Israeli president but not necessarily a pro-Netanyahu one.

That said, Biden has several pressing domestic issues to attend to. Confronting a delayed transition, he's now focused on combating the worst public health crisis in a century, repairing a flailing economy and trying to do his best to heal a bitterly polarized nation.

And yet in his visit to the State Department last week, Biden listed America's "closest friends" with whom he had spoken -- Canada, Japan, Germany, Australia, Britain, France, South Korea and even NATO. Biden didn't mention Israel -- the Middle East's only democratic polity -- anywhere in his address.