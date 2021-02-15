Kids are going without dental care during the pandemic

(CNN) Children are missing out on preventative dental care including teeth cleaning and checkups during the pandemic, according to a new survey.

Since the pandemic began, 40% of parents have avoided seeking care at all, citing concerns about infection, office closures and cost.

That's not good, said pediatric dentist and American Dental Association spokesperson Dr. Jonathan Shenkin. "Delays in preventative care could result in kids developing more tooth decay," he said. "The problem with tooth decay is that when it starts in childhood, it's really the strongest indicator of risk into adulthood."

Despite fears about transmission of Covid-19 in dental offices, Shenkin said infection control measures have proved effective in protecting patients and staff.