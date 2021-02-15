Catalonia's separatists increase majority, dialogue with Madrid in sight

Barcelona, Spain Separatist parties won enough seats on Sunday in Catalonia's regional parliament to strengthen their majority, although a strong showing for the local branch of Spain's ruling Socialists pointed to a dialogue, rather than breakup, with Madrid.

With over 99% of ballots counted, separatists won 50.9% of the vote, surpassing the 50% threshold for the first time. The most likely scenario was for the two main separatist parties to extend their coalition government.

The final outcome is unlikely, however, to lead to any repeat of the chaotic, short-lived declaration of independence from Spain that took place in 2017. Tensions have ebbed and most voters were more concerned about the Covid-19 pandemic than independence.

Low turnout of 53% amid the pandemic, down from 79% in the previous election in 2017, may have favored separatist parties, whose supporters were more mobilized.

Election monitors swapped face masks for full-body protective suits during the final hour of voting, "the zombie hour", which was reserved for people with confirmed or suspected Covid-19. Other precautions during the day included temperatures taken on arrival, hand gel and separate entries and exits.

