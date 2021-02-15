(CNN) —

Another long weekend, another set of sales to shop — and these deals are worthy of the highest office in the land. Presidents Day weekend means dozens of discounts on everything you’ve been waiting to buy, from mattresses and kitchen appliances to fashion, furniture and electronics.

The sales listed below have our vote, so spend this Presidents Day picking up new stuff. You could even say it’s your patriotic duty to take advantage of these low prices from your favorite brands and retailers.

Major retailers

Amazon : Shop The Big Winter Sale for savings on all the kitchen appliances and home goods you need to upgrade your space.

Bed Bath & Beyond : Take up to 20% off essentials for the kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and more.

Best Buy : Tons of appliances, large and small, are on sale at Best Buy this weekend, so you can snag something as major as a refrigerator or just a new air fryer.

Ebay : Refurbs across a range of categories, from electronics to appliances, are an extra 20% off with code PREZDAY20.

Lowe’s : Save on everything from major appliances to bath fixtures, flooring and anything else a DIYer needs.

Overstock : Thousands of items for the home are up to 70% off in celebration of Presidents Day, plus it all ships for free.

Sam’s Club : Save on furniture, mattresses, major appliances and more at the Presidents Day Sale.

The Home Depot : Presidents Day is the perfect time to upgrade your appliances with deals from The Home Depot, plus save up to 40% on mattresses, furniture, home decor and more.

Wayfair : The internet’s favorite home retailer is taking up to 70% off essentials for every room in the house.

Home and health

Fashion and beauty

Tech and electronics

Acer : Save on select items throughout the Acer Store this Presidents Day.

HP : Save on laptops, monitors and more at HP’s Presidents Day sale.

Guitar Center : Take up to 40% off select gear in every department.

Lenovo : Save up to 68% on select doorbusters.

Lifeproof : When you buy two cases for your tech at Lifeproof, you’ll get 20% off your entire purchase.

Monoprice : Save up to 70% on a range of tech, from audio to AV.

Newegg : Select MSI laptops are discounted up to 36%.

OnePlus : Save on a range of phones over the long weekend.

Otterbox : Buy two products from Otterbox (excluding the Viva Series, Symmetry Series+, Defender XT/Pro XT and gaming items) to score 20% off your order.

PhoneSoap : Buy one of PhoneSoap’s UV sanitizers, get one 50% off.

Rosetta Stone : Take $20 off a lifetime subscription to the language learning tool.

Vizio : Get a 55-inch OLED 4K TV for $300 off at Best Buy.

