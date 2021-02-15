(CNN) Authorities investigating the disappearance of a fisherman in Queensland, Australia, have found human remains inside a crocodile.

Andrew Heard, 69, set out to fish near Hinchinbrook Island on Thursday but didn't return, according to Queensland Police.

Investigators have since found human remains in the area and inside a 13.8-foot crocodile, police said Sunday.

The crocodile was caught and killed by the Queensland Department of Environment and Science (DES), which also killed a 10-foot crocodile as part of the investigation, the agency tweeted Monday.

The search and rescue operation near Hinchinbrook Island, Queensland

"At this stage we can only confirm that we've found human remains in the first," Acting Inspector Andrew Cowie of Queensland Police said at a press conference Monday, explaining that the examination process has not been completed on the second crocodile.

Read More