New Delhi (CNN) Supporters of a young climate activist arrested in India over a farmers' protest "toolkit," later shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, have called for her release.

Delhi police confirmed the arrest of Disha Ravi, who is in her early 20s, in a tweet on Sunday that accused her of being a "key conspirator in (the) document's formulation & dissemination."

Tens of thousands of farmers have been demonstrating for months against new agricultural laws, which they say will devastate their livelihoods.

The toolkit instructs people to call government representatives, share solidarity hashtags on social media, participate in rallies, and sign petitions. It gained visibility after Thunberg tweeted a link to it on February 4, crediting "people on the ground in India."

The move appeared to anger Indian authorities. The same day, Delhi police announced they had launched a criminal investigation into the toolkit's creators and would look to charge them with sedition, provoking or inciting a riot and criminal conspiracy.

The document "predates and indicates a copycat execution of a conspiracy behind the 26 Jan violence," police tweeted. "The call was to wage economic, social, cultural and regional war against India."

"In this document, there is an action plan (that) on or after January 26, there will be a digital strike and a tweet storm and also physical action on January 26," said Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan at a news conference on February 4. "Using this toolkit, people were informed (on how to enter and exit Delhi)."

On Sunday, police accused Ravi of starting a WhatsApp group that collaborated on the document. "She worked closely with them to draft the Doc ... She was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Greta Thunberg," police said, adding that Ravi had helped "spread disaffection against the Indian State."

It is not yet clear whether Ravi has been charged, what sentence she may face, or when her next hearing will be. There are no publicly available court documents on her case. CNN has reached out to Delhi police to provide more information.

News of Ravi's arrest provoked outrage from high-profile figures, including author Meena Harris, the niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris. Many Indian politicians, including members of the main opposition party, expressed anger and disbelief, calling Ravi's arrest "shocking" and a clear show of "harassment and intimidation."

Ravi's arrest is "an unprecedented attack on democracy," tweeted Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi. "Supporting our farmers is not a crime."

Thousands have signed an online petition calling for her to be freed.

"Disha is a dedicated climate activist," said one volunteer at the India chapter of Fridays For Future, a global climate activism group founded by Thunberg. "It was difficult to wrap my head yesterday when I came to know about (her arrest), I was shocked."

The volunteer declined to be named due to safety concerns. "This leads to a lot of caution," she said. "We are asking for liveable future ... It is our right."

The farmers' protests

The protests revolve around three new farming laws, which farmers say could hurt their income.

Under the previous legislation, farmers had to sell their goods at auction at their state's Agricultural Produce Market Committee, where they were guaranteed to receive at least the government-agreed minimum price. There were restrictions on who could buy, and prices were capped for essential commodities.

The new laws dismantled this committee structure, instead allowing farmers to sell their goods to anyone for any price.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has argued that the reforms will modernize the agricultural industry, while giving farmers more freedom to do things like sell directly to buyers or other states without a middle man.

But many farmers say the changes will allow big companies to drive down prices. While farmers could sell crops at higher prices if the demand is there, conversely, they could struggle to meet the minimum price in years when there is too much supply.

Thunberg isn't the only recognizable name to speak up about the protests -- international celebrities including singer Rihanna and NBA player Kyle Kuzma have also voiced support for the farmers.

The Indian government has bristled at the celebrity attention, sharply criticizing those voicing support for farmers online.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken," said a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs on February 3. "The temptation of the sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible."

Some activists see Ravi's arrest as an extension of the authorities' hardline stance against those supporting the protests.