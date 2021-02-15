Countries in West Africa on high alert after Ebola outbreak in Guinea

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Guinea declared an Ebola outbreak in one of its regions on Sunday, after the West African nation confirmed at least seven cases of the disease, including three deaths, the country's National Security and Health Agency (ANSS) said.

Health officials in the southeastern N'Zerekore district said seven people who attended the funeral of a nurse tested positive for the disease and experienced symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting and bleeding. Three of them died following the February 1 funeral. It is unclear if the nurse, who worked at the local health center, died from Ebola.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has pledged support for Guinea, helping to procure the Ebola vaccine which has helped control recent outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its teams are already on the ground also helping to ensure infection prevention and control in health facilities and other key locations as well as reaching out to communities.

An Ebola treatment center will also be opened in the Gouecke region of N'Zerekore, where the outbreak was declared.

The Red Cross said in a statement that a network of more than 700 trained volunteers has been "activated as part of a first wave of response and the government has called on people to respect hygiene and prevention measures and to report signs of the disease to health authorities."

