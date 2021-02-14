South Central US is bracing for another brutal round of sub-freezing temperatures, snow and ice

(CNN) There's "no shortage of winter weather hazards" across the US Sunday morning, with more than 150 million Americans under weather warnings, watches or advisories, according to the Weather Prediction Center.

"For long-time residents of southeastern Texas, southern Oklahoma, northern Louisiana and southern Arkansas, this will likely be the worst week of winter weather in your lifetime so far," CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said.

The winter storm making its way into the region Sunday has put parts of southern Texas under winter storm watches for the "first time in a decade," the prediction center said.

Heavy snowfall is forecast in areas from New Mexico to the Mississippi Valley Sunday, the center said, while ice will glaze over the Texas coast to the Tennessee Valley into Monday.