Pancakes, balls and jams -- things everyone loves unless they're made of ice

(CNN) You've heard of blizzards, and maybe even the polar vortex, but have you heard of ice pancakes? What about ice bites or ice jams? These unique names sound fascinating, but some of these phenomena can also be dangerous.

In early February, the National Weather Service office in Detroit issued a flood warning along Michigan's St. Clair River due to an ice jam. Both the Canadian and US Coast Guards worked to break that ice jam, which caused "significant flooding of homes and businesses" in the area.

An ice jam occurs when pieces of floating ice build up and block the flow of water in rivers and streams.

"The main concern with ice jams is flooding," said Jennifer Gray, CNN Meteorologist. "The most common places for ice jams are usually near bridges and sharp turns in rivers. When large chunks of ice flow up against a bridge, that bridge acts like a dam causing the water to back up behind it."

The St Clair River has again flooded its banks as ice continues to block the river channel. pic.twitter.com/EMYeOoKf20 — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) February 6, 2021

Mark White, Deputy Director for the St. Clair County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, told CNN that there were a couple of hundred homes that had some flood damage from that event earlier this month.