Porsche sets its fourth Guinness World record with the fastest indoor land speed

(CNN) Porsche has the need for indoor speed, as the luxury car company broke the Guinness World Record for indoor land speed in its all-electric Taycan car.

Racer Leh Keen was the driver and crushed the previous record by 13.6 mph at 102.65 mph in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Wednesday, Porsche said in a news release

"I didn't look down at my speed so it came as a surprise and a relief that I'd beaten the record, and by such a margin. It was a rush! I'm thankful for Porsche for trusting my abilities and for their preparations and encouragement -- 102 mph inside a building. What was I thinking?" Leh said.

This is Porsche's fourth world record, according to Guinness . The car company also holds the title for longest vehicle drift in an electric car, the fastest vehicle slalom, and the heaviest aircraft pulled by a production car.

The Tycan possesses a maximum of 750 horsepower, with four-wheel drive to maximize grip, carbon ceramic brakes and the ability to accelerate to 60 mph from a standstill in just 2.6 seconds

The indoor land speed record had not been set since 2013, so it may appear that breaking it would be easy. But the strict guidelines set by Guinness added a little extra challenge.

Read More