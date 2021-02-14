NYPD charges 21-year-old man in connection with four subway stabbings that left 2 dead

(CNN) The suspect charged in connection with the four subway stabbings that left two people dead over the weekend has been identified as a 21-year-old man who was living in a Brooklyn homeless shelter, according to the New York Police Department.

On Saturday, two NYPD officers saw a man on video surveillance who met the description of the person wanted in relation to the subway attacks, Deputy Chief Brian McGee, the commanding officer of the Manhattan North detective bureau, said during a media call Sunday.

The man was found in possession of a knife and taken into custody, McGee said, adding forensics will be used to determine if the knife was used as a weapon in the attacks.

CNN is not naming the man publicly identified by the NYPD at this time, and is attempting to identify his attorney. His criminal history includes assaulting a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, criminal contempt and assault, McGee said.

The man has been charged with one count of murder in the first degree, two counts of murder in the second degree and two counts of attempted murder in the second degree.

