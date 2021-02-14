Get up to speed for NASCAR's Daytona 500. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) If you like fast cars and furious drivers, NASCAR's Daytona 500 is the event for you.

The 63rd annual race is this Sunday -- and it's basically the Super Bowl of stock car racing.

Here's what you need to know to enjoy the big day:

What is the Daytona 500?

The Daytona 500 , also called the "Great American Race," kicked off in 1959. But it only became NASCAR's season-opening race in 1982.

