Daily game of dress-up teaches 5-year-old about Black history

(CNN) One Michigan mother is using a daily game of dress-up to teach her daughter about some of the most influential Black figures.

Paisley dressed up as Vice President Kamala Harris, rocking her signature Converse Chuck Taylors.

For the third year in a row, Taylor Trotter is dressing her daughter Paisley as some of the most influential Black trailblazers. Every day she takes a picture of Paisley dressed as a different historical figure, posts a side-by-side picture on Facebook, and adds a caption explaining each person's contribution to American history.

February is Black History Month . Five-year-old Paisley has dressed up as Serena Williams, Kamala Harris, Jackie Robinson, Mae Jemison and other important figures.

Trotter came up with the idea while taking a child psychology class at school, where she learned about the struggles of children from biracial backgrounds. Trotter said the class helped her realize that it can be challenging for children from multicultural backgrounds to identify with a group and learn who they are.

Paisley paying homage to inaugural poet and activist Amanda Gorman.

"I knew I had to make a conscientious effort to teach her about the Black side of her and the Black history," Trotter said. "And I want this to help her become confident in loving who she is."

